You won’t believe what this furry feline’s hat is made out of. Watch

One has to be a special kind of cute to be able to pull this look off. Thank god, this kitty is as cute as a button.

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:50 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cat wearing the hat. (TikTok/@sirkkathecat)

This may be the best use of cat hair you’ll ever see!

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on March 19. Shared by an account called ‘sirkka the cat’, the recording was captioned, “day 5 made me do it,” referring to the fifth day of quarantine.

The film begins with the camera focused on a pet hair remover glove, probably being worn by the cat mom herself. The gloved hand then softly brushes a kitty’s back and tail, trying to get all the extra hair out. After an effective grooming session, a thick layer of cat hair gets stuck to the bumps on the glove. Now, usually, a pet parent would just throw all this excess hair out. However, this mom was feeling awfully creative and ended up designing a tiny hat for her cat from its own hair.

Talk about sustainable fashion. That is some of the best reuse of natural materials we’ve seen. Also, doesn’t this pet look like a feline version of Mr India from the 1980’s action/comedy film with that headgear? Check out the video below and let us know!



@sirkkathecat

##coronaquarantine day 5 made me do it 🤠🤠 ##catsoftiktok ##foryou

♬ superstar audio by kingsapphire - kingsapphire

Since its original posting, the video has been watched almost half-a-million times. Additionally, it has over one lakh comments and nearly 500 likes.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the content. One individual wrote, “Imagine a hat made out of your own hair”. We rather not. One has to be a special kind of cute, like this feline is, to be able to pull that look off.

Another person said, “That satisfying peel”. “This makes me extremely happy,” read one comment. While another TikTok user stated, “Yo cowboy hat for your cowboy cat”.

What are your thoughts on this furry little feline?

