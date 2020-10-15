Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / YouTube asks people to caption this image of Spider-Man, sparks hilarious thread

YouTube asks people to caption this image of Spider-Man, sparks hilarious thread

YouTube India asked people to add caption to an image of Spider-Man featuring actor Tobey MaGuire.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image features the character Spider-Man played by Tobey MaGuire. (Twitter/@YouTubeIndia)

If you are a regular user of social media, then you may know about the “caption this” trend going on around online. In case you don’t, allow us to explain. In this trend, people ask others to caption a particular picture. What adds on to the fun is that the picture can be from some movie or TV show or completely random. The latest inclusion to that category is this post by YouTube India shared on their official Twitter account.

Shared with just two words “caption this,” the post is complete with an image of the superhero Spider-Man featuring actor Tobey MaGuire. Expectedly, people shared all sorts of replies on the post. Chances are some or all of them will leave you giggling hard.

However, before knowing what they wrote take a look at the post by YouTube India.

“How my mind stops me from doing study and tells me to spend hours on YouTube,” wrote a user of the platform. To which the video sharing platform replied with this popular Gif:



“Looks like Sholay. Like Mary Jane doctor octopus ke saamne mat nachna,” joked another. To which, YouTube India quite wittily replied:

“When it’s the last moment before you go to the washroom,” shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

How would you caption this picture?

Also Read | Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Friends. Their responses are hilarious

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
Oct 15, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

Mumbai businessman arrested for kidnapping and raping 16-year-old
Oct 15, 2020 23:43 IST
Concerned about unauthorised, dilapidated structures: Maharashtra government’s affidavit in Bombay high court
Oct 15, 2020 23:41 IST
Gupkar Declaration: 6 Kashmir parties join hands to forge People’s Alliance
Oct 15, 2020 23:40 IST
PM Modi biopic co-producer threatened on social media, files complaint with Mumbai Police
Oct 15, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.