YouTube India shares oh-so-relatable post about moms. Seen it yet?

Mothers are one of the most precious people one can have in their lives. From posing as our biggest critic or just showering us with love, they are undoubtedly the best. However, they do have some common dialogues during a situation that many can relate to. YouTube India’s latest Twitter post gives a glimpse of one of the most relatable dialogues used by mothers. The post may leave you giggling.

“When does your mom say this?” reads the caption as the post features a screengrab from a video shared by YouTuber Sibbu Giri. The screengrab shows a woman pointing a finger sternly as the text ‘Ismein teri galti hai’ (It’s your fault) can be seen in the image.

If the post threw you into a flashback then you are not alone.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 300 likes and numerous comments from netizens. While some dropped hilarious truth bombs regarding the topic, others couldn’t stop laughing at the apt portrayal of the situation.

One individual shared:

To which YouTube India replied with a hilarious GIF

Check out some other reactions by tweeple

What are your thoughts on this post? Did you find this relatable too?