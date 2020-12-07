Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / YouTube India shares oh-so-relatable post about moms. Seen it yet?

YouTube India shares oh-so-relatable post about moms. Seen it yet?

YouTube India’s latest Twitter post gives a glimpse of one of the most relatable dialogues used by mothers.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:17 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared by YouTube India. (Twitter/@YouTubeIndia)

Mothers are one of the most precious people one can have in their lives. From posing as our biggest critic or just showering us with love, they are undoubtedly the best. However, they do have some common dialogues during a situation that many can relate to. YouTube India’s latest Twitter post gives a glimpse of one of the most relatable dialogues used by mothers. The post may leave you giggling.

“When does your mom say this?” reads the caption as the post features a screengrab from a video shared by YouTuber Sibbu Giri. The screengrab shows a woman pointing a finger sternly as the text ‘Ismein teri galti hai’ (It’s your fault) can be seen in the image.

If the post threw you into a flashback then you are not alone.

Take a look at the post:



Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 300 likes and numerous comments from netizens. While some dropped hilarious truth bombs regarding the topic, others couldn’t stop laughing at the apt portrayal of the situation.

One individual shared:

To which YouTube India replied with a hilarious GIF

Check out some other reactions by tweeple

What are your thoughts on this post? Did you find this relatable too? 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Dec 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 13:45 IST
Anupam Kher’s new book will help those who are ‘bogged down by pandemic’
Dec 07, 2020 13:43 IST
Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health
Dec 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.