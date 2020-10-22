Sections
YouTube shares Bharatnatyam and Hip Hop dance crossover video. It’s awesome

The video shows two dancers showing stunning moves to the song What’s poppin by Jack Harlow.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 12:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has now created a buzz among people. (YouTube/@Usha Jey)

Bharatanatyam is all about graceful and sculpturesque poses. Hip Hop, on the other hand, is all about breaking, locking, and popping freestyle movements. Both the dance forms are, however, absolutely amazing. Ever wondered how a crossover between the two will look like? This video shared by YouTube on their official Instagram profile will give you a clue.

“This week on crossovers nobody asked for but everybody deserves - Hip Hop X Bharatham,” YouTube wrote while sharing the video.

It was originally shared on YouTuber Usha Jey’s personal profile on August. “I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatham. I’m not an expert of Bharatham yet, but I will be,” Jey wrote.

The video shows two dancers showing awesome moves to the song What’s poppin by Jack Harlow.



Since being shared, YouTube’s post has received more than 25,000 views and tons of comments. From appreciating the dancers to thanking YouTube for the shout out, the comments were many.

Usha Jey replied to the post and wrote, “Thank you so much.” Her comment is complete with a heart emoji.

“Greatest content on the web!!” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m glad that you are sharing small creators,” commented another. “This YouTuber is amazing,” shared a third.

What do you think of the crossover video?

