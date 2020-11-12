Sections
YouTube was down, so people rushed to Twitter. See funniest reactions, memes

YouTube was down, so people rushed to Twitter. See funniest reactions, memes

#YouTubeDOWN is a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:29 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here’s how someone reacted to YouTube being down. (Twitter/@just_morgan24k)

If you had trouble watching videos on YouTube this morning or if you’ve scrolled through Twitter’s trending list, you probably already know that the video-sharing platform suffered an outage earlier today. The official Team YouTube handle on Twitter shared an update confirming the outage.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” they tweeted. The share garnered over 83,000 likes. Check it out here:

As is usually the case, many of those who tried but couldn’t watch videos on YouTube turned to Twitter to share their reactions to the ordeal. Of course, some couldn’t help but shares hilarious posts and memes on the entire situation.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to #YouTubeDOWN which has been trending on Twitter:

 Team YouTube took to Twitter two hours after acknowledging the outage to announce that the service had resumed. “And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption,” reads part of their tweet.

The outage this morning affected users in India, US, Europe, South America, Australia and Japan.

