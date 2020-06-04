Sections
Home / It's Viral / Zomato asks what’s ‘the first meal at 2pm’ called. Twitter shares hilarious answers

Zomato asks what’s ‘the first meal at 2pm’ called. Twitter shares hilarious answers

The seemingly innocent question has turned up some hilarious replies.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:24 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“It’s called Breaknch,” suggested a Twitter user combining the two words.

With schools and colleges closed and so many people still working from home, most of us are guilty of having warped timetables. For many, staying up late and finishing a 10 episode series is no big deal these days. This could mean waking up later than regular timings. So in this scenario, when you grab your first meal of the day smack in the middle of the afternoon, does it qualify as breakfast or lunch? Well, that’s the question posed by restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato on Twitter. This seemingly innocent question has turned up some hilarious replies.

“If the first meal of the day is at 2 o clock then is it breakfast or lunch,” Zomato asked in a tweet posted about an hour ago.

Within an hour, the post has collected over 600 likes and lots of replies, which will leave you laughing out loud.

Humare yahaan toh ise ‘Gaali’ keh kar parosa jata hai,” replied an individual. This Twitter user was more literal when he replied, “It’s ghar walo ke taane.” Because, honestly, khaane ko sabse pehle wahi milta hai.



This tweet may sum up the conversation that would follow in such a situation:

Some shared more obvious answers. “Brunch,” posted an individual. “Lunch hi hotaa hai, breakfast skip, which I am doing,” said another, sharing from experience.

“It’s called Breaknch,” suggested a third combining the two words. If this funda works for ship names, it can work for this well.

What do you think about this? How would you describe it?

Also Read | Maggi Pani Puri dish angers tweeple. ‘Looks like a scene from a horror movie,’ says a Twitter user

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be prepared to work in less budget
Jun 04, 2020 15:22 IST
Siddhant turns singer with new single Dhoop, fans call it ‘ray of hope’
Jun 04, 2020 15:21 IST
Basu Chatterjee: The man who made simple middle-class themes a joy to watch
Jun 04, 2020 15:20 IST
New Zealand on verge of eradicating Coronavirus
Jun 04, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.