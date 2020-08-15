Zomato’s ‘favourite Indian dish’ Twitter thread may leave you hungry

Many may agree with us when we say that India’s culinary diversity is one of its greatest treasures as it unites people over their common love for food. The same is showcased in a recent Twitter thread by Zomato and chances are that the post will leave you feeling happy and hungry, all at the same time.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the food aggregator and delivery service provider asked people to share the images of their favourite Indian dishes. “Let’s make the looooooongest thread of diverse flavours,” they added. Take a look at what they tweeted:

People answered to Zomato’s call and that too in the best way possible. From momo to jowar roti, biryani to jalebi, people shared images of delicious food items. While some shared just the pictures, others did so with creative captions.

Take a look at what people shared:

There were a few who instead of just one food dish, shared images of thalis from different parts of the country:

What are your thoughts on the thread? Did someone share your favourite Indian dish on the thread?

