Zomato’s Instagram vs Real Life tweet is for anyone who thinks momos are bae

Zomato’s tweet comprises two images - one labelled “me on ig” and the other one, “me irl”. (Twitter/@ZomatoIN)

If your life’s mantra is ‘momos are bae’ then this latest tweet by Zomato is a must-see for you. The Twitter handle is known for sharing some hilarious posts that leave its followers laughing out loud, and this recent one is no different.

Using the popular Instagram vs Reality meme trend, the handle has shared a tweet. And while the post itself is quite interesting, it’s also the pictures they’ve used that will make you drool.

The tweet simply comprises two images - one labelled “me on ig” and the other one, “me irl”. Both pictures show momos, but of course, as this trend works, one is meant to show the life one portrays on social media and the other, as the name suggests, shows stark reality.

Now, if you love momos, the images and the post itself will hit you in the feels. And chances are you have an opinion on the share itself, just like people on Twitter do.

Since being shared, the comments section of the tweet has been flooded with reactions. Here are a few of them:

“The right one can take my HEART... AND LIFE! #QuarantineLife,” posted an individual. To this, another replied, “Mere ko koi bhi chalega bas de do”.

“And the twist is that the right one tastes better,” added a third. “Only one of them touches your soul,” wrote a fourth.

A few others shared these reactions…

Kyonki momo toh momo hote hain, right?

What do you think about Zomato’s tweet?

