Sections
Home / It's Viral / Zomato’s Instagram vs Real Life tweet is for anyone who thinks momos are bae

Zomato’s Instagram vs Real Life tweet is for anyone who thinks momos are bae

Beware, the pictures will make you drool.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:24 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Zomato’s tweet comprises two images - one labelled “me on ig” and the other one, “me irl”. (Twitter/@ZomatoIN)

If your life’s mantra is ‘momos are bae’ then this latest tweet by Zomato is a must-see for you. The Twitter handle is known for sharing some hilarious posts that leave its followers laughing out loud, and this recent one is no different.

Using the popular Instagram vs Reality meme trend, the handle has shared a tweet. And while the post itself is quite interesting, it’s also the pictures they’ve used that will make you drool.

The tweet simply comprises two images - one labelled “me on ig” and the other one, “me irl”. Both pictures show momos, but of course, as this trend works, one is meant to show the life one portrays on social media and the other, as the name suggests, shows stark reality.



Now, if you love momos, the images and the post itself will hit you in the feels. And chances are you have an opinion on the share itself, just like people on Twitter do.



Since being shared, the comments section of the tweet has been flooded with reactions. Here are a few of them:

“The right one can take my HEART... AND LIFE! #QuarantineLife,” posted an individual. To this, another replied, “Mere ko koi bhi chalega bas de do”.

“And the twist is that the right one tastes better,” added a third. “Only one of them touches your soul,” wrote a fourth.

A few others shared these reactions…

 Kyonki momo toh momo hote hain, right?

What do you think about Zomato’s tweet?

Also Read | ‘I have a joke’ trend takes over Twitter. What’s your witty punchline?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zomato’s Instagram vs Real Life tweet is for anyone who thinks momos are bae
Jul 28, 2020 20:24 IST
Kareena says ‘challenge accepted’ on behalf of Taimur, Inaaya. See pic
Jul 28, 2020 20:23 IST
Story behind couple’s ‘I do’ pic on Brooklyn Bridge is heartening
Jul 28, 2020 20:21 IST
Labourer rapes 14-year-old girl he befriended
Jul 28, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.