Sections
Home / It's Viral / Zomato teases netizens with this tweet post PUBG ban. Replies are hilarious

Zomato teases netizens with this tweet post PUBG ban. Replies are hilarious

Netizens poured out their thoughts about the tweet with hilarious GIFs and funny memes.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:27 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A tongue-in-cheek tweet by Zomato India has caught people’s attention. (Twitter)

Twitter has been flooded with reactions after the Indian government, on Wednesday, announced a ban on popular mobile gaming app PUBG among 118 other Chinese applications. Among the posts comprising reactions, memes and jokes, a tongue-in-cheek tweet by Zomato India has caught people’s attention.

Posted on their official Twitter page, Zomato tweeted, “RT if you’re missing chicken dinner already”. The term ‘chicken dinner’ is well-known to those who play PUBG. It is a prize in the banned game that one gets after achieving the first position.

Posted a few hours ago, the tweet has already garnered more 1,000 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. Netizens poured out their thoughts about the tweet with hilarious GIFs and funny memes. Some even borrowed popular dialogues and scenes from meme templates to express their thoughts about the tweet highlighting the ban.

Here’s how people reacted: 



Along with this Zomato reached out to its subscribers with a witty wordplay regarding the ban. Take a look at the message that may make you chuckle too.

What are your thoughts on Zomato’s tweet? Do you relate to these netizens as well?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing, with Gulf states openly moving closer to India
Sep 02, 2020 22:51 IST
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Sep 02, 2020 21:35 IST
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Sep 02, 2020 22:05 IST

latest news

JEE Main Day 2: Aspirants find chemistry numerical questions tricky
Sep 02, 2020 22:51 IST
Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing, with Gulf states openly moving closer to India
Sep 02, 2020 22:51 IST
Manchester United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek
Sep 02, 2020 22:44 IST
Power companies must respond to all complaints, says Kalyan BJP MLA
Sep 02, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.