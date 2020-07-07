Sections
Home / It's Viral / Zomato wants you to be ‘extra nice’ to your mom and dad because …

Zomato wants you to be ‘extra nice’ to your mom and dad because …

Zomato’s latest witty post has prompted people to share hilarious responses.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Zomato often shares witty and creative posts which entertain people (representational image). (Screengrab)

Zomato has a witty and creative way of entertaining their followers on Twitter. Be it pointing out the uncanny resemblance between an image of Mars and Kulad Lassi or sharing relatable posts, time and again their tweets have lefty people amused. They have done it again by sharing a funny reminder that doubles up as an advice too.

In their latest tweet, they’ve asked people to be “extra nice” to their mom and dad. They have also added the reason in tiny font which, some may say, resembles the size in which content of “condition applied” line. So what advice did they impart? Check out for yourself:

If that made you chuckle, then you’re not alone. Several tweeple found the tweet funny. Some Twitter users also shared the laughing out loud emoji on the post.

“Giving my best performance in years,” joked a Twitter user. “Exactly,” tweeted another. “Well … you’re not wrong,” wrote a third and shared this GIF:



What do you think of Zomato’s post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
Jul 07, 2020 17:22 IST
Selfie points to be set up on British era bridges in Haridwar  
Jul 07, 2020 17:20 IST
Hubble Telescope spots ‘feathered spiral’ galaxy 67 mn light years away
Jul 07, 2020 17:16 IST
Home-grown social media app Panga is here to replace TikTok
Jul 07, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.