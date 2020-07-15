Sections
Zoo builds life-size panda replicas using Lego. Can you guess how many pieces they used?

“I legitimately thought these were real pandas for a second,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on San Antonio Zoo’s post.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:48 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the life-size panda replicas. (Facebook/San Antonio Zoo)

Most of us have played with Lego as kids. While some could create amazing structures using the pieces or bricks, others were not so creatively gifted. If you are among the latter then these life-sized panda replicas will make you say, “mind = blown.” Even if you’re pretty good with Lego yourself, chances are this installation will leave you thoroughly amazed.

San Antonio Zoo took to Facebook to share the news of this awesome installation. In the caption they wrote that it took them over 405 hours to construct the replicas. Can you guess how many bricks they used? Turns out, they used 53,460 bricks to build!

They also shared an image of the replicas and at first glance they look like the real creatures.



Since being shared just a day ago, the post has gathered over 2,300 reactions and close to 400 shares. People were simply amazed to see this wonderful creation and they expressed the same while commenting.



“Spectacular job,” wrote a Facebook user. “Looks so real,” shared another. “How cute is that,” said a third and they indeed are.

As for this individual, they wrote, “I legitimately thought these were real pandas for a second.”

The zoo’s official website states that the art sculpture are by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. They also have some more sculptures in exhibition. The zoo aims to reconnect people with nature and wildlife through this event.

What do you think of the Lego sculptures?

