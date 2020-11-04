Sections
Zoo in Kerala reopens after 8 months with few visitors

The few visitors present at the zoo said that the experience was more pleasurable as there was no rush.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee chowdhury, Thiruvananthapuram

Visuals from the zoo showed visitors wearing masks. (ANI)

After remaining closed for about eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a zoo in Kerala has opened to the public.

“I am coming here for the second time with my family. It is nice to see the animals at the zoo as there is no rush now. Social distancing is being observed,” a visitor said.

The zoo had been closed in March as part of the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visuals from the zoo showed visitors wearing masks. Temperature checks were conducted at the entry and social distancing was maintained.

