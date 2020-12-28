Zoo shares ‘favourite animal antics from 2020’ video. Have you seen it yet?

There’s something extremely enjoyable about watching those videos which show antics of different animals. Be it of a pet kitty in a house or a big cat in a sanctuary, these clips are such which often leave people with a happy feeling in their hearts. Just like this video shared on Smithsonian’s National Zoo official Instagram page.

“Today and every day, we are tremendously grateful to our animal care team. We’ve gathered some of our favorite animal antics from 2020, courtesy of our amazing keepers who work diligently behind the scenes to ensure every one of our residents receives the best care possible,” they shared alongside the clip.

The video shows a range of animals and their shenanigans. We won’t spoil the fun by revealing too much, take a look at the clip yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 95,000 views. People also shared tons of comments to express how much they liked the clip.

“Oh my, these are the BEST,” wrote an Instagram user. Indeed they are. “This brought such a smile to my face,” said another. Did the clip leave you smiling too?

As for this individual, they shared, “I don’t know which one is my favourite! A sloth eating watermelon is pretty great, though. Thank you for all you do for these and all the animals in your care.”

Another user of the photo and video sharing platform expressed, “Thank you for sharing and caring for these precious creatures. I appreciate you more this year! You guys work hard to care and nurture them! Happy Holidays!”

What are your thoughts on the video?

