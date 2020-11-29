Sections
Zoomies to nap real quick: Doggo video perfectly illustrates caffeine peaks and crashes

“Pup went from 60 to 0. So cute,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a brown-furred pooch. (Reddit/@PaSqrt)

Would you call yourself a coffee lover? Do you own at least one item, such as a mug or a T-shirt, which has the text, “But first, coffee,” written on it? Do your friends often tag you in grumpy cat memes while writing “You before your first cup of coffee”? If so, then you may have also frequently experienced a coffee ‘high’ and subsequently, a caffeine ‘low’. It is that cycle of feeling super productive and active right after consuming a cup of caffeine which is often followed by a need to nap after you’ve gotten some work done. Now, here is a doggo video which perfectly illustrates this coffee cycle. Caffeine lover or not, this clip is so cute that it’ll leave you smiling, nonetheless.

Posted on Reddit on November 28, this recording has been shared with a caption reading, “Zoomies-to-nap skill level high on this one”.

A brown-furred pupper runs around on a carpeted floor indoors, as the video begins. The adorable canine quickly zoomies under the bed and around the room multiple times. After this, it flops on its doggy bed, ready for a nap.

Check out the clip to see if this is how your caffeine cycle pans out too:



Zoomies-to-nap skill level high on this one. from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this share has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The post currently has over 28,700 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I run-I run-I jump-I run-I sleeps,” from the canine’s perspective.

Another individual wrote, “Those are some 10 out of 10 zoomies”. “Pup went from 60 to 0. So cute,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Doggo video may be perfect illustration of phrase ‘slidin’ into your DMs’. Watch to see if you agree

