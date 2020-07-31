Sections
Home / It's Viral / Zuberi the hornbill is on a special ‘seal quest’. Seen the video yet?

Zuberi the hornbill is on a special ‘seal quest’. Seen the video yet?

“This is such a happy video,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the hornbill and the seal. (Twitter/Oregon Zoo)

If you a regular user of social media, you may have come across the videos of animals interacting with other animals. Those are the clips which are not just cute but serve as a source of happiness for many. This video involving a hornbill named Zuberi and the seals perfectly fits the bill. Chances are the video will also leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.

Oregon Zoo took to Twitter to share this amazing video on their official profile. They tweeted “Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest” and shared the clip.

A little-over-a-minute-long video shows the hornbill, rather enthusiastically, entering inside the building of the seal’s enclosure. What follows next is few seconds of pure happiness and joy – at least that’s what Twitter suggests. See the video to know if you feel the same too:



With over 83,000 views and close to 6,400 likes, people couldn’t stop gushing over the amazing video.



“I love that seal poking its head in bottom corner! I love these zoo animal walks!” wrote a Twitter user. We must admit, we love them too!

“The first time I saw one of those in a zoo I was dumbfounded. I’ve always loved birds how come I never knew about them?!?” expressed another.

“All the seals in these videos: “what the fork is that?” wrote a third trying to guess the perspective of the water animals. “This is such a happy video,” commented a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Penguin visits primates: Here’s your dose of cute animal content for the day

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Won’t recognize Punjab 2020 referendum’: India praises Canada’s bold move
Jul 31, 2020 09:31 IST
LIVE: Record spike of over 55k cases takes India’s Covid-19 tally to 16.38 lakh
Jul 31, 2020 09:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s team says Sushant wasn’t a ‘gullible Majnu’
Jul 31, 2020 09:26 IST
Remembering Rafi: A playlist of 30 songs for different moods
Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.