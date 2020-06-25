Zuri, the doggo, has the best bedtime habit. Her night time ritual involves reading

Sections
We could all take a page from Zuri’s book, pun intended, on how to unwind after a long day.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:20 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photograph shows the brown-furred doggo lying in bed. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

The habit of reading before bed seems like a gateway to a fantasy dream world. The storylines and characters that capture one’s imagination on paper can take lively shapes of their own in a sleep-induced state of mind. Thus, we wonder what fictions float around Zuri’s dreams as the doggo sleeps after reading right before bed.

These two pictures were shared to a Twitter account called ‘we rate dogs’ on June 25. The images have been shared with a caption reading, “This is Zuri. She was reading you a bedtime story but accidentally fell asleep herself. Didn’t even make it a full page. 13/10 sleep tight bb”.

The initial photograph shows the brown-furred doggo lying in bed. The pooch’s head is stationed on an open book while it stares at the camera. In the second picture, the canine seems to have closed her eyes and drifted off to doggo dreamland.

We wonder, ‘what is she dreaming about?’ Treats, toys, belly rubs, or all of the above? Check out the post to let us know what you think.



Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated almost 1 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “I wish someone would tell me ‘sleep tight bb’”. To which the dog rates account replied by saying, “sleep tight bb”. That is the type of positivity we love to see.

“She is her own bookmark,” proclaimed a Twitter user. While another comment read, “She protec, she attac, she tried to read but took a nap”.

What are your thoughts on the sleepy doggo, Zuri?

