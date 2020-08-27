Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / 1,345 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan

1,345 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan

The surge in coronavirus cases continued in Rajasthan with 1,345 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 76,015.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:28 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

Out of the fresh 1,345 cases, the maximum was reported from Jodhpur where as many as 233 persons tested positive for Covid-19, the report said. (File photo for representation)

The surge in coronavirus cases continued in Rajasthan with 1,345 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 76,015.

The state also witnessed 13 deaths due to the disease as the death toll mounted to 1,005, an official report said.

The latest fatalities were reported from Bhartapur (1), Bhilwara (1), Bikaner (1), Churu (1), Jaipur (3), Jaisalmer (1), Jodhpur (2), Kota (2) and Udaipur (1).

Out of the fresh 1,345 cases, the maximum was reported from Jodhpur where as many as 233 persons tested positive for Covid-19, the report said.



The state capital Jaipur reported 225 cases, including 10 cases in the chief minister’s office and residence, it said.

Other Covid-19 cases were reported from Ajmer (113), Alwar (121), Banswara (27), Baran (12), Barmer (16), Bharatpur (18), Bhilwara (55), Bikaner (26), Bundi (23), Chittorgarh (10), Churu (17), Dausa (19), Dholpur (8), Dungarpur (12), Ganganagar (13), Hanumangarh(6), Jaisalmer (6), Jalore (5), Jhalawar (25), Jhunjhunu (12), Karauli (9), Kota (129), Nagaur (17), Pali (30), Pratapgarh (25), Rajsamand (54), Sawai Madhopur (8), Sikar (30), Sirohi (13), Tonk (9) and Udaipur (19).

As many as 60,585 patients have recovered and 59,860 of them have been discharged. A total of 14,425 active cases are there in the state at present, the report added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away
Aug 28, 2020 00:50 IST
HC seeks BMC’s explanation on suspending employee
Aug 28, 2020 00:41 IST
Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, Aditya Birla school students write Letters of Hope
Aug 28, 2020 00:40 IST
Ajit Pawar asks Centre to compensate Maharashtra for ₹22K-crore GST losses
Aug 28, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.