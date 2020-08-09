Sections
11 fatalities take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 death toll to 789; tally of cases reach 52,497

Eleven new fatalities due to coronavirus infection pushed Rajasthan’s death toll to 789 on Sunday, while 1,169 fresh cases took the tally in the state to 52,497, a health department official said.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

So far, 35,553 people have been discharged after recuperating from the disease while 13,473 patients are still under treatment. (File photo)

So far, 35,553 people have been discharged after recuperating from the disease while 13,473 patients are still under treatment, he said.

Of the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Jaipur and Kota, and one each from Jalore, Nagaur and Pali, the official said.

Jaipur alone has reported 219 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, followed by Jodhpur 85, Bharatpur 57, Ajmer 55, Bikaner 48, Kota 45, Nagaur 35, Pali 32, Alwar 23 and Dholpur 19.  Among the new cases reported on Sunday, Jaipur accounted for 127, Kota 115, Ajmer 98, Jodhpur 79, Udaipur 78, Chittorgarh 58, Sikar 57, Pali 55 and Rajsamand 52.



Bharatpur reported 46 new instances of Covid-19, Barmer 42, Dholpur 39, Baran and Nagaur 34 each, Tonk 31, Bikaner 29, Alwar and Ganganagar 26 each, Sawaimadhopur 25, Bhilwara 23 and Karauli 19.

Eighteen people contracted coronavirus infection in Jhalawar, 15 in Bundi, 11 in Jalore, eight each in Hanumangarh and Pratapgarh, five each in Dungarpur and Dausa, four in Jaisalmer and two in Jhunjhunu.

