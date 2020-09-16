Sections
14 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Rajasthan’s Chambal river

Around three dozen villagers of Gothda Kala were on their way to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River when the boat capsized

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:52 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi, Hindustan Times Kota

The boat carrying over three dozen villagers capsized in Chambal river in Khatoli region of Kota district on Wednesday morning. (HT photo)

At least 14 people were feared drowned as a boat carrying around three dozen pilgrims capsized in the Chambal river near Khatoli in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday.

Local administration, villagers, and police teams were carrying out rescue operations. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also rushed there to join them.

District collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said around three dozen villagers of Gothda Kala were on their way to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River when the boat capsized.

He added since the boat capsized near the banks, some managed to swim to safety while 14 people have been missing. The missing include men, women, and kids, said Rathore.

He said the SDRF team was expected to reach the spot soon to join the rescue efforts.

“Bodies of three persons are reported to have been fished from the river and search for more missing persons was on.”

