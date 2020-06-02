Sections
149 new Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, state tally nears 9,000-mark

As per the state health department Covid bulleting, 149 new positive cases were reported till 10.30 am. Additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Baran and Bikaner. Details were not immediately available.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The number of migrants testing positive is rising with 2,543 testing positive so far. (ANI file photo)

One hundred and forty-nine 149 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Monday, taking the state total to 8,980.

Four deaths were also reported. The total number of deaths is 198.

A spurt in cases was recorded in Bharatpur district which reported 44 cases. The total cases in the district number 297, of which 159 are active cases.



Jaipur district reported 32 cases, while Baran district reported 27 cases and Pali had 21 cases.

Kota district recorded 10 cases and Jhalawar district, which had seen a sudden spike in cases last week, seems to have managed to contain the spread of the virus and reported five cases.

The number of migrants testing positive is rising with 2,543 testing positive so far. The total recoveries stand at 6,040 while the active cases are 2,742.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said SMS hospital in Jaipur has been declared Covid-free and is open to the general public from Monday. “We had made it designated Covid hospital when Jaipur saw a spike in the cases in Ramganj. At that time we asked doctors to put-off all non-emergency surgeries as our priority then was to treat Covid patients,” he said.

