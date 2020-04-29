Sections
19 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,383

Out of the 19 new cases, 5 are from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, one case each from Udaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur, the health department’s bulletin added.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST

By Asian News International, Jaipur

Barbed wires and deserted roads around Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum in City Palace, during lockdown against coronavirus, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Suniday April 26, 2020. (Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)

19 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the state’s tally of coronavirus cases to 2,383 on Wednesday, said the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 31,332, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With 73 more deaths reported, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country breached the 1,000 mark and stood at 1,007.

The tally is inclusive of 22,629 active coronavirus cases, 7,695 patients who have been cured/discharged and one patient migrated.



