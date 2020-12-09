Sections
22 held for BJP-Congress street fight in Rajasthan that left 2 dead

It all started around 6pm on Tuesday evening, when BJP candidate Rubina Khan, who had won from Panchayat Samiti Fatehpur Ward No 19, was taking out a procession to celebrate.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

A political party worker is treated at a hospital after getting injured in clashes between BJP and Congress party workers during the counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Sikar district. (PTI Photo)

Around two dozen people were detained early Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Sikar after a father-son duo was killed and at least ten persons were injured during an alleged physical scuffle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers during celebrations of a BJP panchayat election candidate’s victory.

“The incident was reported from Balod Badi village of Fatehpur town. Around 6pm on Tuesday evening, when BJP candidate Rubina Khan, who had won from Panchayat Samiti Fatehpur Ward No 19 and was taking out a winning procession, some persons from the crowd caught a young person and started assaulting him,” said a police official from Sikar district.

He added that soon after the supporters of the Congress candidate also came out, resulting in a fight between the two groups.

“People clashed with each other with sticks in their hands. Some started stone pelting houses of the locals. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and controlled the situation. However, in the meantime, 35-year-old Kanhaiyalal and his 57-year-old father Pyarelal got seriously injured in the attack.



Also Read: BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt

10 more people were injured, who were immediately rushed to a local hospital, the official said.

While Kanhiyalal died before reaching the hospital, his father died while undergoing treatment for the serious injuries received on the head.

“We have detained 22 people so far in this case. We are probing the entire matter and collecting the evidence,” said Gagandeep Singla, superintendent of police, Sikar.

