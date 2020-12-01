22-yr-old cousin held for minor’s rape, murder

Police officials said that the accused strangulated the minor after raping her on Saturday.

The 22-year-old cousin of a minor girl has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering the eight-year-old in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, police officials said on Monday.

The girl’s father filed her missing complaint on Saturday afternoon.

“The accused is the victim’s cousin. He raped her on Saturday and later killed her by strangulation. The accused then threw her body in a well of the village,” said Ravindra Pratap Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Choti Sadri police station.

A post-mortem of the minor revealed that her neck was broken and grievous injuries were inflicted on her, the official said. “When the body was recovered, blood stains were found on different parts of the body,” SHO said.