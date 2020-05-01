Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / 33 new cases, 3 Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan

33 new cases, 3 Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan

As many as 33 new cases, including 11 in Ajmer, seven each in Chittorgarh and Kota, six in Jaipur and one each in Jodhpur and Rajsamand have been reported, the Health Department official said.

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

Rashan distributor wears PPE kit during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur on April, 17. (ANI)

Rajasthan recorded three more coronavirus deaths on Friday, while 33 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said while two people died in Jaipur, one died in Nagaur. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 61.

Jaipur alone has reported 34 deaths.

As many as 33 new cases, including 11 in Ajmer, seven each in Chittorgarh and Kota, six in Jaipur and one each in Jodhpur and Rajsamand have been reported, the Health Department official said.



The state now has 2,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 644 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,656 active cases, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 913 infections, followed by 511 in Jodhpur.

The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus. PTI AG DV DV

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
May 01, 2020 12:41 IST
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
May 01, 2020 12:02 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
May 01, 2020 12:20 IST
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
May 01, 2020 12:45 IST

latest news

Bengal sees sharp rise in number of red zones, total tally now at 10
May 01, 2020 12:50 IST
First Xbox Series X gameplay coming in on May 7
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
On Maharashtra Day, water resources minister Jayant Patil thanks ‘those bravely battling Covid-19’
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
Covid-19: 130 red zones, 284 orange zones, 319 green zones in new govt list
May 01, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.