Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / 35 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 3,193

35 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 3,193

Among the 35 new cases, Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 22, followed by Pali at 7, the state Health Department added.

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Rajasthan has recorded 3,193 coronavirus cases.

Thirty-five more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,193 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Among the 35 new cases, Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 22, followed by Pali at 7, the state Health Department added.

While Dungarpur and Ajmer have reported 2 coronavirus cases each, Alwar and Chittorgarh have 1 case each.

Moreover, one person has succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 90.



At present, there are 1,567 active coronavirus cases in the state and 3497 samples are under process.

While 1,536 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,131 have been discharged from various hospitals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
May 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 11:49 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli mourns death of pet dog Bruno
May 06, 2020 11:58 IST
Groom rides to MP from UP on bike to get married
May 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Yogi flays oppn for indulging in politics over relief measures
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.