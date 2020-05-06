35 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 3,193

Thirty-five more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,193 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.

Among the 35 new cases, Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 22, followed by Pali at 7, the state Health Department added.

While Dungarpur and Ajmer have reported 2 coronavirus cases each, Alwar and Chittorgarh have 1 case each.

Moreover, one person has succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 90.

At present, there are 1,567 active coronavirus cases in the state and 3497 samples are under process.

While 1,536 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,131 have been discharged from various hospitals.