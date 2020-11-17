Sections
4 arrested as rape accused sets survivor afire in Rajasthan

4 arrested as rape accused sets survivor afire in Rajasthan

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 07:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The accused, his two brothers and father have been arrested in connection with the case. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A 35-year-old rape survivor has been set ablaze allegedly by her accused who was absconding for seven months, in Jaipur’s Gangauri Bazzar, police said on Monday. The accused, his two brothers and father have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the woman, her minor daughter and the 28-year-old accused have sustained injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised. The survivor has sustained 50% burn injuries in the incident, while the accused sustained 30%.

The police have booked the main accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder), while his two brothers and father have been booked under sections 307 and 34 ( an act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, Additonal chief metropolitan magistrate court remanded them in police custody till November 18.



Station House Officer of Kotwali police station, Yeshwant Singh, said the woman had lodged a complaint against the main accused, who is her relative and neighbour, in April this year alleging that he had raped her in 2018.

On the night of Diwali, November 14, the accused entered the woman’s house and set her on fire after throwing an earthen lamp on her.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 88 rape cases were reported on an average daily in 2019.

While the national Capital Delhi occupied the pole position in the data with 1,231 reported cases of rape, Jaipur followed with 517 and Mumbai (394).

Many experts believe that these figures might not portray the actual ground situation as many cases of violence against women are not reported due to social stigma attached to rape.

