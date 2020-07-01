Sections
Home / Jaipur / 4 killed, 6 injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Jaisalmer district

4 killed, 6 injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Jaisalmer district

In the Nachna police station area of Jaisalmer, a jeep collided with a motorcycle on Tuesday night, killing two youths and leaving three others injured.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bikaner/Jaipur

A jeep collided with a truck on Wednesday in Bikaner’s Nokha police station area, killing two people and leaving three grievously injured (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four people were killed and six others injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and Jaisalmer districts, police said on Wednesday.

A jeep collided with a truck on Wednesday in Bikaner’s Nokha police station area, killing two people and leaving three grievously injured, they said. Those in the jeep were returning after attending a marriage ceremony. Mahendra Kumar and Ram Swaroop were killed in the accident. Their bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem, police said.

The injured persons are being treated at the PBM Hospital, they said.

In the Nachna police station area of Jaisalmer, a jeep collided with a motorcycle on Tuesday night, killing two youths and leaving three others injured. Police said that five persons were riding on the motorcycle when it was hit by the jeep. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said. Swaroop Singh (26) and Kishan Lal (28) were killed. Those injured were rushed to a hospital in Pokaran. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the jeep’s driver, police said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 declared, 1,15,650 students pass
Jul 01, 2020 16:14 IST
When Paul Walker almost quit Fast & Furious because he felt it was ‘stale’
Jul 01, 2020 16:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors’ Day
Jul 01, 2020 16:08 IST
Tahira Kashyap recalls her last chemo session on Doctors Day
Jul 01, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.