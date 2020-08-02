Sections
Home / Jaipur / 5% reservation for more backward classes in Rajasthan judicial service

5% reservation for more backward classes in Rajasthan judicial service

The government has amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide five per cent reservation in place of one per cent, an official statement said.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jaipur

The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya. (Getty Images/iStockphoto(Representative Image))

The Rajasthan government has approved 5% reservation to the ‘more backward classes’, including Gurjars, in the state judicial service, according to a statement.

The government has amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide five per cent reservation in place of one per cent, an official statement said.

Candidates belonging to the more backward classes have been demanding amendment in the judicial service rules for a long time so that they can get 5% reservation in the state judicial service instead of one per cent.

The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rohit Sharma picks his favourite century of World Cup 2019
Aug 02, 2020 20:09 IST
Night curfew, Section 144 lifted in Pune
Aug 02, 2020 20:07 IST
Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix
Aug 02, 2020 20:01 IST
Bengal’s unemployment rate sees marginal spike in July: CMIE
Aug 02, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.