61 new cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, state tally nears 6,000-mark

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus, officials said.

The number of cases in the state now stands at 5,906 and fatalities at 143.

“As many as 61 fresh cases were reported in 10 districts of the state,” additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said. Of the 61 fresh cases, Nagaur recorded 17 cases followed by 11 in Dungarpur, eight each in Jhunjhunu and Sikar, six in Kota, four in Sirohi, three in Udaipur, two in Jaipur and one each in Jhalawar and Baran districts.

A total 3,354 patients have recovered and 2,929 have been discharged. There are 2,409 active cases in the state, the officials said.

Entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.