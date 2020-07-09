Sections
659 new cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to 22,063

The total number of cases in the state include 4,715 active cases and 482 deaths.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:16 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

India reported a spike of 22,752 Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

A total of 659 new Covid-19 cases, 291 discharged and 10 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday till 8:30 pm, according to the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of cases in the state is now at 22,063, including 4,715 active cases and 482 deaths.

India reported a spike of 22,752 Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed.



