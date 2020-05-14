Sections
66 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,394

With one new death due to Covid-19 reported, the death toll in the state stands at 122.

Updated: May 14, 2020 11:16 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

More than 2,570 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection. (ANI)

More than 65 Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,394, according to the state Health Department on Thursday.

The tally is inclusive of 1,697 patients who are active coronavirus patients while 2,575 patients have recovered from the infection.

With one new death due to Covid-19 reported, the death toll in the state stands at 122.

