70 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 5,030

Ramganj Bazar wears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI)

Two deaths and 70 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,030 on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

There take been 128 deaths due to the disease in the state so far.

According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

