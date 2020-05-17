Sections
Home / Jaipur / 70 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 5,030

70 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 5,030

According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

Updated: May 17, 2020 14:23 IST

By Asian News International, Jaipur

Ramganj Bazar wears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI)

Two deaths and 70 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,030 on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

There take been 128 deaths due to the disease in the state so far.

According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

“70 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths have been recorded in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 5,030 and death toll to 128. There are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state,” the Health Department stated.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Migrants walk to Delhi-UP border, stopped from entering Ghaziabad
May 17, 2020 15:22 IST
China ambassador to Israel found dead, Israel ministry confirms
May 17, 2020 15:16 IST
Karnataka reports 54 new Covid-19 cases, state tally nears 1,200
May 17, 2020 15:15 IST
Actor files complaint after imposters offer him role in Tiger Zinda Hai 3
May 17, 2020 15:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.