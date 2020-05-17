Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / 70 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 5,030

70 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 5,030

There take been 128 deaths due to the disease in the state so far.

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:10 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo )

Two deaths and 70 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,030 on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

There take been 128 deaths due to the disease in the state so far.

According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

“70 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 2 deaths have been recorded in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 5,030 and death toll to 128. There are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state,” the Health Department stated.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Won’t be left alone’: Arvind Kejriwal extends guarantee to migrant labourers in Delhi and all the latest news
May 17, 2020 16:55 IST
Bombs kill 7 in shelter for displaced in Libya: Officials
May 17, 2020 16:53 IST
If someone can emulate even 30 percent of Kohli, it’s enough: Chahal
May 17, 2020 16:53 IST
Tripura to start ‘ Super 30’ scheme for students to crack engineering, medical exams
May 17, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.