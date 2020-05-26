76 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 7,376

As of Tuesday morning, there are 3,137 active Covid-19 cases in the state. (HT photo)

As many as 76 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,376, said the Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday.

“76 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376,” said the state Health Department.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The maximum number of cases have been recorded in Jaipur (16) followed by Udaipur (13), Jhalawar (12), Rajsamand (11), Bikaner (5). It added that 16 patients have recovered in Jalore and Jaisalmer districts on May 25.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 3,137 active Covid-19 cases in the state.