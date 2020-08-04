8 deaths, 551 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

Sections
Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

The highest number of cases was reported in Bhilwara with 95 cases, followed by 85 cases from Alwar. (HT photo)

A total of 551 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed.

With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases and 727 deaths.

The highest number of cases was reported in Bhilwara with 95 cases, followed by 85 cases from Alwar, 73 from Kota, 72 from Pali, 55 from Bikaner, 43 from Jaipur, 37 from Barmer, 32 from Udaipur, 24 from Dungarpur, 17 from Baran, three each from Banswara and Jaisalmer, 11 from Churu and one from another state.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 Covid-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.



803 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, the Health Ministry added.

