Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / 875 fresh cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 60,000

875 fresh cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 60,000

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 60,666 including 14,265 active cases, 44,048 recoveries and 875 deaths.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

The country’s coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 687 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 60,666 including 14,265 active cases, 44,048 recoveries and 875 deaths.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.



The country’s coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor
Aug 16, 2020 13:30 IST
875 fresh cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 60,000
Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Say what you feel, and speak up early
Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Jharkhand reports 480 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.