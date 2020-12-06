Sections
Action against owner if over 100 people gather at wedding venue in Rajasthan

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 05:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jaipur

If rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible and action will be taken against him and his license will also be cancelled, according to the State Government. (Getty Images (Representative Image))

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the owner of the wedding hall or garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather, said Rajasthan Government.

“The owner of the wedding hall/garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather there,” the Rajasthan Government state.

If rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible and action will be taken against him and his license will also be cancelled, according to the State Government.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Government had imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

Rajasthan has reported 24,318 active cases, 2,49,713 recoveries and 2,389 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

