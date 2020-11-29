Alliance Air delays flight to allow ‘retrieved organs to save 4 lives’

Pilots and crew members of the aircraft have announced about the reality of flight delayed that a team of doctor is coming to take the flight and they are running late with live organ. (PTI/Representative Photo)

Air India’s subsidiary company Alliance Air on Saturday delayed one of its flights to Delhi from Jaipur by half an hour as it waited for “retrieved organs donated by a woman to save four lives.”

The retrieved organs along with a team of doctors and paramedics staff were to be flown to the national capital, the airline said on Sunday.

“The retrieved organs to be transported consisted of 2 lungs, 1 liver, and 1 kidney and were urgently needed at Delhi to save 4 lives. Collaborated efforts of Rajasthan Chief Minister’s office, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Air India, Alliance Air, Central Industrial Security Force, and Jaipur airport authorities for this humanitarian cause helped in saving 4 lives,” Alliance Air said.

Pilots and crew members of the aircraft have announced about the reality of flight delayed that a team of doctor is coming to take the flight and they are running late with live organ, “passengers on the flight came to know about the reason of flight delay, they waited patiently for the organs to arrive at the airport. The airline thanked all the passengers for their support,” Alliance Air stated.

The organ harvesting surgery performed at a private hospital in Jaipur was a complicated one involving retrieval of lungs, kidney, and liver and hence was time taking, the airline said,

The retrieved organs needed to reach Delhi soon after harvesting, said the airline.

On arriving at the airport, the retrieved organs were rushed through the security check-in by Alliance Air ground staff. The flight then took off at 21:28 hours with the harvested organs, it said.

