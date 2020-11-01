Sections
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers

The CM said people with Covid-19, heart problems and breathing troubles face problem due to smoke from firecrackers.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot ordered a ban on the sale of firecrackers and their use during weddings and others events on Sunday in view of the danger to people with coronavirus disease and others from the toxic fumes. He said in the challenging times of a pandemic, the safety of people’s lives was the government’s top priority.

Gehlot was reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state and the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ and ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh’ campaigns at the chief minister’s residence. The CM also issued instructions on Unlock-6 guidelines, said a note from his office.

The CM said people with Covid-19, heart problems and breathing troubles face problem due to smoke from firecrackers. “People should desist from using crackers on Diwali,” he said as he ordered a ban on temporary licenses for the sale of firecrackers. Gehlot said the use of firecrackers should be banned during weddings and other events.

Gehlot said the second wave of Covid-19 has been reported from developed countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain. “Some countries have been forced to implement lockdowns again. We need to be careful to prevent such a situation in our state,” he said.



Urging people to start small measures to check air pollution to complement state government’s efforts to safeguard the health of citizens, Gehlot said people should switch off engines at red lights and not burn garbage in localities. The CM ordered strict action against vehicles flouting pollution norms, and on centres which issue fitness certificates to vehicles releasing more vehicular emissions than the permissible limit.

During the discussion on guidelines for Unlock phase 6, home secretary Abhay Kumar said schools, colleges and other educational institutions shall remain closed for regular academic activities until November 16. Swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks shall remain shut until November 30, he added. The previous limit of 100 guests at weddings and 20 people in funerals shall continue to be in place.

For social and political events in open places, district collectors can issue permission for a maximum of 250 people on the condition that they maintain six feet distance. At indoor halls, 50 percent of capacity with a maximum of 200 people shall be allowed on the condition that they use masks and maintain social distance, the home secretary said.

During the review of ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh’ (war for purity) campaign, the CM said the government would soon amend law to make adulteration a cognisable offence

