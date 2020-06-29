Sections
Home / Jaipur / Ashok Gehlot asks PM to withdraw statement on Galwan valley face-off

Ashok Gehlot asks PM to withdraw statement on Galwan valley face-off

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government should tell the nation about the situation on LAC. It is the right of the countrymen.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:20 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Prime Minister went to China four times as a Chief Mand five times as a Prime Minister and in general met the Chinese premier 18 times. (ANI Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw his statement, made at an all-party meeting on June 19, in which he said that “neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured”.

“At Opposition’s meeting, the Prime Minister said that China did not intrude into our land and capture any post. He has done a blunder. He knowingly or unknowingly gave a certificate to China, which it wanted. This was not required. He should withdraw his statement,” Gehlot said in a video conference on Sunday while commenting the violent face-off between troops of India and China. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash.

“He is the only Prime Minister whose statement is being welcomed by China,” the Chief Minister claimed.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister had said: “Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured.”



The Chief Minister said that the government should tell the nation about the situation on LAC. It is the right of the countrymen. “Isn’t it a moral responsibility of the Prime Minister to take the people of the country in confidence and clarify the status on the LAC,” he said.

Gehlot said that the Prime Minister went to China four times as a Chief Mand five times as a Prime Minister and in general met the Chinese premier 18 times.

“In Ahmedabad, they enjoyed swings with Chinese leadership while there was a conflict on the border. The Prime Minister should have understood his intentions,” he said. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release online,
Jun 29, 2020 10:51 IST
On this day: Sachin Tendulkar goes past 15000 ODI runs
Jun 29, 2020 10:51 IST
Kareena-Saif, Soha-Kunal step out with their kids for a weekend outing
Jun 29, 2020 10:47 IST
In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride, no matter what
Jun 29, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.