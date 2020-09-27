Sections
Home / Jaipur / Ashok Gehlot condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Ashok Gehlot condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Former union minister Jaswant Singh died early today at a hospital in Delhi.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

“My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji,” Gehlot tweeted. (ANI photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh.

Singh died early today at a hospital in Delhi.

“My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji,” Gehlot tweeted.

He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to his family members and supporters.Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.

