Ashok Gehlot forms committee to suggest on opening of religious places in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it will form a committee headed by district collectors to take a decision on opening of religious places which are closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (HT file photo)

The panel will give its suggestions following which a decision will be taken, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said in a video conference with representatives of religious leaders.

Gehlot said the committee will discuss various measures like ensuring social distancing and sanitisation in religious places, according to an official statement.

The panel will include the superintendent of police and chief medical and health officer as well as religious leaders, chief mahants and trustees.



“We are proud that everyone fully supported the administration and the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan remained under control. It is appreciated all over the country,” the chief minister said.

