Sections
Home / Jaipur / ASI arrested for molesting 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan

ASI arrested for molesting 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan

Chowki in-charge Surendra Singh, an ASI aged around 45 years, took the woman in his vehicle on the pretext of dropping her to her place, the officials said.

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

The woman, who works in a company in Neemrana in Bhiwadi, had gone to file a complaint at the Neemrana police station after being referred there by a police chowki. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

An assistant sub-inspector of the Rajasthan Police was arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman in Alwar district of the state, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who works in a company in Neemrana in Bhiwadi, had gone to file a complaint at the Neemrana police station after being referred there by a police chowki, they said.

After registering the complaint, chowki in-charge Surendra Singh, an ASI aged around 45 years, took the woman in his vehicle on the pretext of dropping her to her place, the officials said.

Instead, Singh took her to the Japanese industrial zone in Neemrana and allegedly molested her there, they said.

“She lodged a complaint of molestation against the ASI on May 17. Her statement was recorded and the accused was arrested on Tuesday,” Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said. Station House Officer, Neemrana police station, Sanjay Sharma said the woman had sought help for ration which was arranged. “She was running out of ration and claimed that the company has not given her salary. I got her ration. A few days later, she again contacted me saying that she was not in a position to pay rent for accommodation and she was being pressured for it.



“To this, I asked her to file a complaint and since the matter was related to chowki, I referred the matter to its in-charge,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Need help to stay alive’: Private FM radio channels’ SOS to government
May 20, 2020 14:54 IST
Infant becomes cyclone Amphan’s first victim as it barrels through Odisha
May 20, 2020 14:54 IST
Cyclone Amphan barrels along Odisha’s coast, claims infant as first victim
May 20, 2020 14:53 IST
How Rajdeep Mayer changed the rules of social media marketing with Honey Singh’s Brown Rang
May 20, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.