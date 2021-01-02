Bird flu scare in Rajasthan, dead crows found in Hadoti region after Jhalawar

Curfew was declared in 1km area in Radi ke balaji locality of Jhalawar since Wednesday night after laboratory reports confirmed bird flu as the cause of 50 crows’ death in the area. (REUTERS Photo Representational use)

After bird flu was detected in over 50 dead crows, found in a locality in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar on December 25, 2020, dead crows have now been found in Ramganj Mandi region of Kota and a couple of areas in Baran districts. Cause for these deaths will be ascertained after a medical examination of the dead carcasses.

While curfew was declared in 1km area in Radi ke balaji locality of Jhalawar since Wednesday night after laboratory reports confirmed bird flu as the cause of 50 crows’ death in the area, the presence of dead crows in Kota and Baran districts of Hadoti region has caused concerns about the possible spread of the disease.

Ramganj Mandi region of Kota is nearly 30 km away from Jhalawar.

Kota district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore has alerted and instructed the animal husbandry department to take the carcasses of eight dead crows found in Ramganjmandi town to the National High Security Animal Disease Laboratory (NHSADL) for establishing the cause of death.

Joint director, animal husbandry department, Dr Champa Lal Meena said that the carcasses have been sent to NHSADL Bhopal while sub divisional magistrate of Ramganj Mandi has formed a joint team of officials from wildlife, animal husbandry, medical and health and some other departments for monitoring crow deaths in the area and safe disposal of their carcasses.

More than 50 crows and 1 Kingfisher bird have also been found dead in Mathna village of Baran district, while two crows have been found dead in Sarthal village of the district.

Additional district magistrate, Baran, Mohammad Abu Baqar said that animal husbandry department teams have been sent to collect and send carcasses to the laboratory for confirmation if they died of bird flu.

“Red alert will be issued if bird flu is found to be the cause of deaths,” he said.

Apart from crows, nearly 100 peacocks have been found dead and over two dozen ailing in Kalwa village of Makrana region in Nagaur district of the state.

Wildlife department has collected carcasses of the dead peacocks, which will be sent to the laboratory for an examination, said an official.

Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore said the deaths were a matter of concern.