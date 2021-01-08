Bird Flu spreads to six districts in Rajasthan, Centre takes stock

Avian Influenza or Bird flu has spread to a total of six districts in Rajasthan with the samples of dead birds in Chittorgarh found positive for the deadly disease on Thursday.

The samples of dead birds from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur have already been confirmed with Bird flu. The test report identifies the presence of Avian Influenza subtype H5N8 in the birds, which according to experts is less infectious.

The death of birds continues to be reported from various parts of Rajasthan but no case of Bird Flu has been found among chickens. However, casualty toll among the birds is rising at a great speed across the state of Rajasthan with a total of 1,833 deaths, including 375 reported on Thursday alone.

Director of the Animal Husbandry department Dr Virendra Singh said currently there was no confirmation of bird flu disease among the chicken population.

“No cases of bird deaths have been reported from Udaipur, Rajsamand, Dholpur, and Barmer. Two samples from Sirohi have been sent for testing,” he said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to maintain special vigilance in view of the spread of the disease. He has asked officials to focus on dense bird sanctuaries, Sambhar Lake and other wetlands.

Avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert.

The Centre held a meeting with the states to understand the status of the outbreak of avian influenza and to suggest measures to states/Union Territories for control and prevent spread of the disease.

Besides ensuring collection of representative samples and timely submission to the designated laboratories, the secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.