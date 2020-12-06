BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday extended its support to the farmers’ agitation. RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal in a video message posted on Twitter said that he will also take a call on its support to NDA after December 9 if the government does not solve problems faced by the farmers.

Beniwal in his video message said, “We had decided very early which side we would choose. The farmers want these laws to be repealed. If the prime minister wants to help the farmers, he should implement the measures suggested in the Swaminathan Commission’s Report.”

He also called the newly passed bills ‘black laws’ and said that after December 8 RLP officials will hold a meeting to decide whether they want to continue extending their support to the NDA-led government.

Beniwal said, “We fully support the farmer groups’ call for Bharat Bandh. I also urge the RLP workers to peacefully participate in the Bandh and extend their support to farmers.’

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party had earlier requested the Centre to alleviate the concerns regarding the newly passed farm bills. The political party from Rajasthan was formed by Hanuman Beniwal, MP from Nagaur, in 2018. He was formerly a BJP leader.

Beniwal on November 30 asked home minister Amit Shah to reconsider the newly passed laws or else RLP will have to rethink its ties with the BJP. He said, “Today, I have written to Shah that if the laws aren’t withdrawn, then we will reconsider our alliance with NDA.”

He also said that he would not hesitate towards marching to Delhi. He further added, “We are with the farmers and if required will march to Delhi. The PM and Shah should hold dialogue with farmers, and provide space to hold a dharna in the capital. If any kind of ill-treatment is done with the farmers, then the farmers of the entire country will be on streets to gherao Delhi.”

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal quit the NDA-coalition over the passage of the farm bills. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from her union ministry post ending the two-decade-long relationship between the BJP and SAD.

The farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 demanding that the government repeal the bills - Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.