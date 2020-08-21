Sections
BJP panchayat representative goes missing in Barmer

Pinki Choudhary, the pradhan of Samdari panchayat samiti, has been missing for three days

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:37 IST

By Mukesh Matarani, Hindustan Times Barmer

A pradhan, the head of block-level panchayat body, has gone missing in Barmer, according to a missing persons report registered on Friday.

The Barmer superintendent of police Anand Sharma said the pradhan of Samdari panchayat samiti, Pinki Choudhary, has been missing for three days.

“Her father has registered a report. He said Choudhary has been married for eight years and has two children. On August 18, she left her husband’s house to come to her parents but didn’t reach them,” the SP said.

The complainant said they were unable to trace her and wanted to register a missing persons report.



“We have started looking for her after registering the complaint,” Sharma said.

Pinki Choudhary is from the Bharatiya Janata Party and won the panchayat elections in December 2015.

