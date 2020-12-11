BJP retains grip by winning 12 Zila Pramukh posts in Rajasthan Panchayati Raj polls

Of the total 4,371 seats for Panchayat Samiti members in Rajasthan, the BJP has won 1,989 seats and the Congress won 1,852.) (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO/File)

BJP has retained its grip on Panchayati Raj politics by winning 12 of the 20 Zila Pramukh posts in Rajasthan followed by five posts for the Congress, and three for Independent candidates. Most of the contests went with the numerical strength of the Panchayat Samitis except for in Barmer and Jaisalmer, where cross voting dramatically altered the outcome, but without making an impact on the larger picture.

The election of Pradhan saw a close contest with BJP winning 98 posts, Congress 97 and others 26.

BJP has won in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Nagaur, Jhunjhjnu, Pali, Sikar, Rajsamand, Tonk and Udaipur while Congress won in Banswara, Barmer, Bikaner, Pratapgarh and Hanumangarh.

Three independent members were also elected Zila Pramukhs in Ajmer, Bundi and Dungarpur.

In 2015, of these 20 posts, 13 were won by the BJP and seven by the Congress.

Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), despite having majority in Dungarpur Zila Parishad, could not manage to get its Pramukh elected. Of the 27 members, BTP had 13, BJP 8 and Congress 6 but the BJP candidate won the Pramukh post with the support of Congress members.

Among the 20 newly elected Zila Pramukhs, 14 are women, including eight between 25 to 46 years of age.

Both BJP and Congress had to bear the brunt of cross voting in the two bordering districts - Barmer and Jaisalmer, respectively. The cross voting meant that BJP’s Barmer Zila Pramukh seat was snatched by the Congress and that of Congress in Jaisalmer was taken by the BJP.

Zila Pramukh post in Barmer, where both Congress and BJP had won 18 Panchayat Samiti seats each, was eventually won by the Congress candidate Mahendra Choudhary, who secured 21 votes. The seat was expected to go to the BJP since the one seat won by its ally RLP was likely to tilt the scale in the saffron party’s favour, but the cross-voting did the BJP in.

Similarly cross voting changed the outcome of the contest in Jaisalmer, where the BJP, with 8 seats, was expected to lose to the Congress, which had 9 out of the total 17 Samiti seats, but the saffron party’s candidate Pratap Singh won with 12 votes.

Of the total 4,371 seats for Panchayat Samiti members, the BJP has won 1,989 seats and Congress won 1,852 seats, while out of the 636 Zila Parishad seats, BJP won 353 and Congress 252.

Political experts have blamed infighting for the ruling party’s poor show in the rural body elections even in pocket boroughs of senior ministers.

Elections were held for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats in 21 of the state’s 33 districts. In 2015, the BJP was in power in 163 Panchayat Samities and Congress in 118.

Of the 636 Zila Parishad (district council) seats, the BJP won 353 and Congress 252. The members will elect district council chiefs. In 2015, the BJP headed 20 Zila Parishads.