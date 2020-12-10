BJP wins in Rajasthan local body polls, Cong suffers setback

The Congress did better than its showing in 2015 but this is the first time since 2005 that the state’s ruling party has not won the rural body polls. (Arun Mondhe/ Hindustan Times/For Representational Purposes)

The Congress suffered a setback in the Rajasthan rural body elections on Wednesday as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead in district and village councils, with experts blaming infighting for the ruling party’s poor show even in pocket boroughs of senior ministers.

Elections were held for panchayat samiti and zila parishad seats in 21 of the state’s 33 districts. Of 4,371 panchayat samiti seats, the BJP won 1,989 and Congress 1,852. New members will elect heads of panchayat samities. In 2015, the BJP was in power in 163 bodies and Congress in 118.

Of the 636 zila parishad (district council) seats, the BJP won 353 and Congress 252. The members will elect district council chiefs. In 2015, the BJP headed 20 zila parishads. This time, the BJP is set to have chiefs in 15 councils, Congress in five and Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in one.

The Congress did better than its showing in 2015 but this is the first time since 2005 that the state’s ruling party has not won the rural body polls.

BJP president J P Nadda said the win symbolised the trust of poor people, farmers and labourers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “This is a huge victory... This is farmers’ mandate for farm reforms,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, referring to three new farm laws that sparked massive protests.

Commenting on the results, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections have not been to our expectations... Our entire focus was on the Corona epidemic, due to which we could not promote our schemes and government’s work properly. At the same time, the leaders in opposition visited the rural areas and misled voters by false propaganda.”

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that the results were a motivation to do better. “The Congress will do better in the upcoming local body elections (in remaining 12 districts) by keeping a good synergy between government and organisation,” he said.

This was the second major election contested by the Congress after Sachin Pilot was removed as party unit chief following his rebellion against chief minister Ashok Gehlot in July this year. In municipal council elections in November this year, the Congress performed well.

The results will also boost the BJP before bypolls to three assembly seats, due in the coming months. Pilot was not able to campaign in the local body polls as he had tested positive for Covid-19 in November. The Congress lost in the home districts of senior leaders and ministers such as Dotasra, Pilot; cooperative minister Udai Lal Anjana, health minister Raghu Sharma and sports minister Ashok Chandna.

A senior minister said on condition of anonymity that the party lost primarily because of infighting, poor campaign and anger of local people against some leaders for not resolving genuine grievances. “We lost in districts which were our bastions,” said a second Congress legislator, who was with Pilot when he rebelled against Gehlot.

A third Congress MLA, who did not want to be named, said: “The party needs build ground force of workers and government needs make all political appointments and fill nine vacant positions in the cabinet at the earliest. The CM is in charge of 38 departments including several important ones, which is hampering efficiency,” he said.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said the win came at a time when Congress was organising Bharat Bandh against PM’s policies. “Looking at the results, it seems that many Congress leaders are losing their ground. This is vote against chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s two years of misgovernance.”

Political analyst Rajan Mahan said the results were setback for the Congress. “The results raise questions about traditional support base of Congress in rural Rajasthan... The infighting in Congress and no organisational structure has caused the party heavily.”