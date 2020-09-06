Sections
Home / Jaipur / BSF jawan shoots himself with service rifle in Barmer

BSF jawan shoots himself with service rifle in Barmer

After the autopsy, the body was handed over to BSF officials

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:13 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times Barmer

BSF officials said that Kumar may have ended his life due to family issues. (HT Photo)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle along the Rajasthan border near Munabao in Barmer district. The incident took place Saturday evening under the jurisdiction of Gadara Road police station area in Barmer.

The deceased man was identified as Pradeep Kumar, 38, of Uttarakhand. He was posted at India-Pakistan international border near Akli village in Barmer.

Amar Singh, the station house officer at Gadara Road police station, while confirming the report, said that after the autopsy, the body was handed over to BSF officials. It will be dispatched to his hometown in Uttarakhand.

Singh said that Kumar was on duty from 1pm to 7pm. He shot himself to death with his service rifle on Saturday around 6pm. Around 7pm, when another BSF jawan got there to start his duty, he found Kumar’s body and informed the authorities.



BSF officials and police recovered the body.

BSF officials said that Kumar may have ended his life due to family issues. They said his wife informed them of a family dispute.

